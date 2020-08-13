Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Helius Medical Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $2.18 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Helius Medical Technologies has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HSDT in relation to earlier this year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease and trauma. It focuses on licensing and acquiring platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.