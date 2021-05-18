Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.55, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 62.3% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helius Medical Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.00 and a one-year low of $11.00. Currently, Helius Medical Technologies has an average volume of 67.34K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease and trauma. It focuses on licensing and acquiring platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.