Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Hold rating on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 48.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The the analyst consensus on Helius Medical Technologies is currently a Hold rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.31 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Helius Medical Technologies has an average volume of 298.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease and trauma. It focuses on licensing and acquiring platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.