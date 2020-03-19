Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams upgraded Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of NOK96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.00, close to its 52-week low of $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

Helgeland Sparebank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.47.

Helgeland Sparebank’s market cap is currently $187.7M and has a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

Helgeland Sparebank engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Retail Market and Corporate Market. Its products include insurance, loans, savings and investments, and payment services. The company was founded on April 1, 1977 and is headquartered in Mo i Rana, Norway.