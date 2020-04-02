Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) Got Some Good News

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch upgraded Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) to Buy yesterday and set a price target of NOK96.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 51.5% success rate. Lukesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Helgeland Sparebank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Helgeland Sparebank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $202 million and net profit of $95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $168 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Helgeland Sparebank is a Norway-based regional bank engaged in providing banking and financial services in Helgeland. It offers savings products, payment services, credit cards, saving accounts, placement services, loans, insurance, shares, and currencies, as well as an online banking facility. The company primarily serves to creditors, customers, employees, governance organs, management and society in general. Geographically, all the operations of the bank are carried out from Helgeland.