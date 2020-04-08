Helen Of Troy (HELE) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Helen Of Troy (HELE), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Dollar General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helen Of Troy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $218.50.

Helen Of Troy’s market cap is currently $3.47B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Healthcare and Home segment develops and provides healthcare and home comfort products including thermometers, humidifiers, blood pressure monitors, heating pads, water filtration systems, portable heaters, air purifiers, and insect control devices. The Beauty segment manufactures and sells electric hair care, wellness appliances, and beauty products. The company was founded by Gerald J. Rubin and Stanlee N. Rubin in 1968 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.