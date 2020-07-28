Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Hold rating on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, BrightView Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Heidrick & Struggles with a $22.00 average price target, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $33.21 and a one-year low of $17.99. Currently, Heidrick & Struggles has an average volume of 139.9K.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.