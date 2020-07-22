Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Hold rating on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 46.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heidrick & Struggles is a Hold with an average price target of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Heidrick & Struggles’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $175 million and net profit of $8.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $176 million and had a net profit of $12.09 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.