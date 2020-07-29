Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Hold rating on Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Heidrick & Struggles has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.21 and a one-year low of $17.99. Currently, Heidrick & Struggles has an average volume of 138.1K.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.