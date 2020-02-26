HEICO (HEI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on HEICO (HEI) yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HEICO with a $138.67 average price target.

HEICO’s market cap is currently $15.25B and has a P/E ratio of 47.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HEI in relation to earlier this year.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.