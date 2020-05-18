Hecla Mining Company (HL) Receives a Sell from RBC Capital

In a report issued on May 15, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Torex Gold Resources, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

Hecla Mining Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $2.93, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

Based on Hecla Mining Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $137 million and GAAP net loss of $17.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.53 million.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian. The Greens Creek segment is located on Admiralty Island, Junea, Alaska. The Lucky Friday segment is located in northern Idaho. The Casa Berardi segment is located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada and is operated by Aurizon. The San Sebastian segment is located in the state of Durango, Mexico and contains underground mines. The company was founded by Amasa B. Campbell, Patsy Clark and John Finch on October 14, 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.