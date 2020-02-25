Hecla Mining Company (HL) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Hecla Mining Company (HL), with a price target of $3.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hecla Mining Company with a $3.43 average price target.

Based on Hecla Mining Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HL in relation to earlier this year.

Hecla Mining Co. operates as a silver and gold production company. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations and San Sebastian.