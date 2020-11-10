Heat Biologics (HTBX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Heat Biologics (HTBX), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heat Biologics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.30 and a one-year low of $0.20. Currently, Heat Biologics has an average volume of 10.82M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies designed to activate and expand a patient’s T-cell mediated immune system against cancer. The company’s T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors to hot, and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to increase clinical effectiveness. Its TCAP product candidates from the company’s ImPACT and ComPACT platforms are produced from allogeneic cell lines expressing tumor-specific proteins common among cancers. The company was founded by Jeffrey Alan Wolf on June 10, 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.