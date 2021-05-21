Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Heartland Financial USA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00.

The company has a one-year high of $54.04 and a one-year low of $28.37. Currently, Heartland Financial USA has an average volume of 188.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTLF in relation to earlier this year.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. The firm also engages in the business of community banking and operate as a single business segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.