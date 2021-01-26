Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Long ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 32.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Heartland Financial USA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67, implying a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KBW also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

Based on Heartland Financial USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $154 million and net profit of $47.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a net profit of $34.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTLF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services. The firm also engages in the business of community banking and operate as a single business segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.