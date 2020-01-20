Heartland Express (HTLD) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski maintained a Sell rating on Heartland Express (HTLD) on January 15 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Heartland Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Heartland Express’ market cap is currently $1.72B and has a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.56.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.