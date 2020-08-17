HealthStream (HSTM) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio upgraded HealthStream (HSTM) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Virtusa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HealthStream with a $24.00 average price target.

HealthStream’s market cap is currently $708.4M and has a P/E ratio of 39.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.21.

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations and other members within the healthcare industry. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, and performance appraisal services. The Provider Solutions consists of credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment products and services. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.