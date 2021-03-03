HealthStream (HSTM) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream (HSTM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

HealthStream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

HealthStream’s market cap is currently $712.8M and has a P/E ratio of 52.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HSTM in relation to earlier this year.

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations and other members within the healthcare industry. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, and performance appraisal services. The Provider Solutions consists of credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment products and services. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.