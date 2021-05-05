Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.03, close to its 52-week high of $34.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Omega Healthcare, Public Storage, and CareTrust REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthpeak Properties with a $33.36 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.58 and a one-year low of $20.56. Currently, Healthpeak Properties has an average volume of 3.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PEAK in relation to earlier this year.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Senior Housing Triple-Net, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), Life Science, and Medical Office. The Senior Housing Triple-Net and Operating Portfolio segments manage senior housing facilities, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities by utilizing triple-net leases and RIDEA structures. The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.