Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 5, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthpeak Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Healthpeak Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $829 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers.