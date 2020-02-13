Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report issued on February 11, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.75, close to its 52-week high of $37.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthpeak Properties with a $39.00 average price target, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.93 and a one-year low of $28.86. Currently, Healthpeak Properties has an average volume of 3.29M.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers.