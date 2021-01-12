Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) on January 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.29.

Sanabria has an average return of 16.2% when recommending Healthpeak Properties.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is ranked #5342 out of 7210 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthpeak Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on December 29, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Healthpeak Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $598 million and GAAP net loss of $63.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $538 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.86 million.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Senior Housing Triple-Net, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), Life Science, and Medical Office. The Senior Housing Triple-Net and Operating Portfolio segments manage senior housing facilities, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities by utilizing triple-net leases and RIDEA structures. The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.