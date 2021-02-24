Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Buy rating on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 81.8% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Camden Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthpeak Properties with a $32.13 average price target, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on Healthpeak Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $146 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $43.52 million.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Senior Housing Triple-Net, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), Life Science, and Medical Office. The Senior Housing Triple-Net and Operating Portfolio segments manage senior housing facilities, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities by utilizing triple-net leases and RIDEA structures. The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.