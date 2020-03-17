Healthequity (HQY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Robert W. Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity (HQY) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.34, close to its 52-week low of $36.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and Korn Ferry.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.63.

Healthequity’s market cap is currently $3.13B and has a P/E ratio of 51.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.07.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors.