Healthequity (HQY) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity (HQY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthequity with a $89.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.32 and a one-year low of $34.40. Currently, Healthequity has an average volume of 946.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HQY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2021, Frank Corvino, a Director at HQY sold 7,403 shares for a total of $561,025.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.