Healthequity (HQY) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on April 27, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity (HQY). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Healthequity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Healthequity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $188 million and net profit of $5.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $201 million and had a GAAP net loss of $190K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Read More on HQY: