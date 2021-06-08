Healthequity (HQY) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, David Larsen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Healthequity (HQY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, SOC Telemed, and Accolade.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthequity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.00.

Healthequity’s market cap is currently $6.86B and has a P/E ratio of 687.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.45.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

