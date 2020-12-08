Healthequity (HQY) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Healthequity (HQY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Hallmark Financial Services, and Old Republic International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthequity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.67, a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.78 and a one-year low of $34.40. Currently, Healthequity has an average volume of 802K.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.