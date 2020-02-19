Healthequity (HQY) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Healthequity (HQY) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.78, close to its 52-week high of $85.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 45.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthequity is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $82.20, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.48 and a one-year low of $50.87. Currently, Healthequity has an average volume of 712.1K.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health planbs, brokers, consultants and financial advisors.