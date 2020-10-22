Healthcare Services (HCSG) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services (HCSG), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 72.0% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Services is a Hold with an average price target of $26.60, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Healthcare Services’ market cap is currently $1.83B and has a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients. The Dietary segment includes the management of the client’s dietary department, which is responsible for food purchasing, meal preparation, and the provision of dietician consulting professional services. The company was founded by Daniel P. McCartney on November 22, 1976 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.