Healthcare Realty (HR) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare Realty (HR) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Physicians Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthcare Realty with a $33.14 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.98 and a one-year low of $24.11. Currently, Healthcare Realty has an average volume of 1.56M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HR in relation to earlier this year.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R. Emery in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.