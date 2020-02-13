Healthcare Realty (HR) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Realty (HR) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.28, close to its 52-week high of $36.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a one-year high of $36.79 and a one-year low of $29.63. Currently, Healthcare Realty has an average volume of 841.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HR in relation to earlier this year.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America.