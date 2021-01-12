Healthcare (HTA) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report issued on January 7, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare (HTA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is ranked #5342 out of 7210 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthcare with a $29.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.22 and a one-year low of $20.61. Currently, Healthcare has an average volume of 1.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HTA in relation to earlier this year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.