Healthcare (HTA) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report issued on February 13, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare (HTA), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.51, close to its 52-week high of $33.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.33, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Healthcare’s market cap is currently $6.94B and has a P/E ratio of 237.83. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HTA in relation to earlier this year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates medical office buildings. It invests in medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.