Healthcare (HTA) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare (HTA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthcare with a $32.00 average price target.

Healthcare’s market cap is currently $5.7B and has a P/E ratio of 186.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.16.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.