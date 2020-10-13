Healthcare (HTA) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

Howard Kim- October 13, 2020, 12:38 PM EDT

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Healthcare (HTA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Storage Affiliates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Healthcare with a $32.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Healthcare’s market cap is currently $5.7B and has a P/E ratio of 186.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.16.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts