Health Catalyst (HCAT) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 20, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.6% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Health Catalyst with a $37.20 average price target, implying a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $49.85 and a one-year low of $17.48. Currently, Health Catalyst has an average volume of 696.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More on HCAT: