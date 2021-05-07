Health Catalyst (HCAT) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT) yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Health Catalyst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.29, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Health Catalyst’s market cap is currently $2.29B and has a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.92.

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.