Health Catalyst (HCAT) Receives a Buy from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report issued on April 20, Steven Halper from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Castlight Health, and Benefitfocus.

Health Catalyst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.20, implying a 45.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.85 and a one-year low of $17.48. Currently, Health Catalyst has an average volume of 696.3K.

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

