Health Catalyst (HCAT) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst (HCAT), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

Health Catalyst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.50.

The company has a one-year high of $49.85 and a one-year low of $17.48. Currently, Health Catalyst has an average volume of 816.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HCAT in relation to earlier this year.

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.