Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Ray Kwan from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.63, close to its 52-week high of $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.5% and a 42.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Headwater Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.91, implying a 35.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.81 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Headwater Exploration has an average volume of 16.75K.

