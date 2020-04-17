Headhunter Group (HHR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Headhunter Group (HHR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Boingo Wireless, and Mercadolibre.

Headhunter Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Headhunter Group’s market cap is currently $772M and has a P/E ratio of 33.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.47.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the operation of an online recruitment platform which offers potential employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings. The firm also provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment is comprised of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine and Azerbaijan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Strovolos, Cyprus.