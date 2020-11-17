HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael McGinn maintained a Hold rating on HD Supply Holdings (HDS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.77, close to its 52-week high of $55.89.

McGinn has an average return of 25.9% when recommending HD Supply Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinn is ranked #3327 out of 7087 analysts.

HD Supply Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.14.

The company has a one-year high of $55.89 and a one-year low of $21.69. Currently, HD Supply Holdings has an average volume of 1.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HDS in relation to earlier this year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. engages as an industrial distributors in North America. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial and Corporate & Elimination. The Facilities Maintenance segment distributes MRO products, provides value-added services and fabricates custom products. The Construction & Industrial segment specializes in the distribution of hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. The Corporate & Elimination segment includes costs related to centralized support functions, which are comprised of finance, information technology, human resources, legal, supply chain and other support services, and removes inter-segment transactions. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.