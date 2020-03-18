HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Hold rating on HD Supply Holdings (HDS) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 49.7% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HD Supply Holdings with a $36.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.13 and a one-year low of $22.00. Currently, HD Supply Holdings has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HDS in relation to earlier this year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. engages as an industrial distributors in North America. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial and Corporate & Elimination. The Facilities Maintenance segment distributes MRO products, provides value-added services and fabricates custom products.