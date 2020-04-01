HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on HD Supply Holdings (HDS), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HD Supply Holdings with a $35.17 average price target, a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Longbow Research also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $47.14 and a one-year low of $21.70. Currently, HD Supply Holdings has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HDS in relation to earlier this year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. engages as an industrial distributors in North America. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial and Corporate & Elimination. The Facilities Maintenance segment distributes MRO products, provides value-added services and fabricates custom products. The Construction & Industrial segment specializes in the distribution of hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. The Corporate & Elimination segment includes costs related to centralized support functions, which are comprised of finance, information technology, human resources, legal, supply chain and other support services, and removes inter-segment transactions. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.