HCA Healthcare (HCA) Receives a Buy from Stephens

In a report released today, Scott Fidel from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare (HCA), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.50, close to its 52-week high of $150.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Fidel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Fidel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Encompass Health, and The Ensign Group.

HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.08, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $150.17 and a one-year low of $110.31. Currently, HCA Healthcare has an average volume of 1.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded on November 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

