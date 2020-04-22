HCA Healthcare (HCA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Robert W. Baird gave HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare today and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 59.8% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HCA Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.27, a 40.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on HCA Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.52 billion and net profit of $1.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.27 billion and had a net profit of $1.06 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HCA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. The company was founded by Dr. Thomas Frist Sr., Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., and Jack Massey in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.