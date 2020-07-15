HC2 Holdings (HCHC) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan reiterated a Buy rating on HC2 Holdings (HCHC) yesterday and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherbetchyan is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.4% and a 39.2% success rate. Sherbetchyan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, S&W Seed Company, and Luxfer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HC2 Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Based on HC2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $445 million and GAAP net loss of $83.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $449 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HCHC in relation to earlier this year.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and investment activities. It operates through following business segments: Construction, Marine Services, Insurance, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, and Other. The Construction segment is a structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States. The Marine Services segment provides engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. The Insurance segment is a platform for run-off long-term care business, through its two insurance companies, United Teacher Associates Insurance Company and Continental General Insurance Company. The Telecommunications segment is a provider of internet-based protocol and time-division multiplexing access and transport of long distance voice minutes. The Energy segment is compressed natural gas (CNG) that designs, builds, owns, operates and maintains natural gas fueling stations for the transportation industry. The Life Sciences segment focuses on supporting healthcare and biotechnology product development. The Other segment includes the creation and distribution of NASCAR video games, and Ner Vvve which provides analytics on broadcasts TV, digital and social media online platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.