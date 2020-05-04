Hauck & Aufhaeuser Thinks ams AG’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Christian Sandherr from Hauck & Aufhaeuser maintained a Buy rating on ams AG (AUKUF), with a price target of CHF33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.20, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #5687 out of 6515 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, representing an 119.3% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Oddo BHF also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ams AG’s market cap is currently $3.07B and has a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Non-Consumer segment consists of comprised of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets. The Foundry segment manufactures analog/mixed signal ICs based on customer design. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.