Hauck & Aufhaeuser Maintains Their Buy Rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Sandherr maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) today and set a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.05.

Sandherr has an average return of 5.2% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.56, representing a 17.2% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR38.00 price target.

Based on Dialog Semiconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $381 million and net profit of $44.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $431 million and had a net profit of $57.89 million.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The Mobile Systems segment provides power management and audio chips; as well as advanced driver technologies for low power display applications. The Automotive and Industrial segment offers safety, management and control of electronic systems for industrial applications. The Connectivity segment includes short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth, and VoIP technology. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment offers configurable mixed signal integrated circuits (CMICs) ; AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices; as well as LED drivers for solid state lighting products. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.