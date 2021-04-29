Hasbro (HAS) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hasbro (HAS), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.00, close to its 52-week high of $101.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Hasbro has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.25.

Hasbro’s market cap is currently $13.48B and has a P/E ratio of 59.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.74.

Hasbro, Inc. engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh, and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital. The United States and Canada segment refers to the marketing and sale of products in the United States and Canada which include the innovation and reinvention of toys and games. The International segment engages in the marketing and sale of product categories to retailers and wholesalers in Europe, Latin and South America, and the Asia Pacific region and through distributors in those countries where there is no direct presence. The Entertainment, Licensing and Digital segment conducts movie, television and digital gaming entertainment operations. The company was founded by Henry Hassenfeld and Hilal Hassenfeld in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, RI.

